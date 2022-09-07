Join health conversation and help shape services in Fife

As part of the ongoing development of the Board’s new strategy, NHS Fife is looking to recruit a representative sample of the population to take part in one of 13 facilitated focus groups.

They will explore in more detail the themes identified in the board’s Community Conversation Survey, which was carried out in December 2021.

The 90-minute focus group sessions are scheduled to run from September 19-30.

Volunteers are needed for the focus groups

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To help identify volunteers, NHS Fife is asking interested members of the public to take a few minutes to complete a short selection questionnaire. The closing date for applications is 5:00pm on Sunday (September 11)

The research will be conducted by Progressive, an independent research company.

Margo McGurk, NHS Fife deputy chief executive, is encouraging local people to join the conversation.She said: “The Community Conversations Survey carried out last year was very useful in helping us understand the priorities of local people when thinking about the future of healthcare services.

“We want to really explore the themes that came from the survey in more depth in order to consider how they may help to influence the future shape of health services in Fife.”