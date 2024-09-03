Key health appointment in Fife for Lynne who started career as district nurse

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A key appointment has been made to one of Fife’s main health bodies.

Lynne Garvey is the new director of health and social care for the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, and chief officer for the Fife Joint Integration Board.

Currently the partnership’s head of community care services, Lynn brings to the post over 30 years’ experience, covering a diverse range of operational, professional and leadership roles to the role. She succeeds Nicky Connor, who was appointed chief executive of NHS Tayside in July.

Lynn started her career in Fife as a district nurse, and moved into a range of nursing roles including district charge nurse, long term conditions, lead nurse for quality and senior manager in children's services.

She said: “It is a great honour and privilege to be appointed. We have made huge strides in recent years and I look forward to continuing this important work with our hugely talented and committed workforce.

“I am passionate about health and social care services and working with our partners to create new opportunities and to continue to address the challenges we face to ensure that we can continue to deliver safe and sustainable services, that puts people at the heart of everything we do for all the communities we serve across Fife."

Carole Potter, NHS Fife chief executive, welcomed her appointment:

She said: “Lynne has worked with Fife Health and Social Care Partnership for 10 years and has been instrumental in driving forward a wide range of patient centred initiatives.”

Congratulations also came from Fife Council, where Ken Gourlay, chiefs executive, added: “Lynne brings a wealth of experience, passion and drive to the post. Her appointment will help to ensure that the Partnership remains focused on delivering its strategic vision, mission and outcomes for the people of Fife.”

Arlene Wood, who is chair of the Partnership’s Integration Joint Board (IJB), also welcomed the news stating: “I would like to congratulate Lynne on her appointment and look forward to continuing to work with Lynne in her new capacity to deliver our vision of helping to enable the people of Fife to live independent and healthier lives.”