Kincardine Health Centre: Health Secretary Michael Matheson to meet local politicians to discuss facility

Street view of the current Kincardine Health Centre (Google Maps)

Dunfermline and West Fife MSP Shirley-Anne Somerville (SNP) secured a meeting with Michael Matheson, the Scottish Health Secretary, to press the case for a new facility and raise concerns from the local community.

Mr Matheson is not currently scheduled to visit the health centre but has agreed to meet with Ms Somerville and West Fife and Coastal Villages Councillor, Samantha Steele (SNP) to discuss their concerns.

“Everyone knows that a new health centre in Kincardine is badly needed,” Ms Somerville said.

NHS Fife has also acknowledged the issues at the current facilities – calling them “older facilities which no longer meet the needs of the local populations.”

Both communities have long been promised new health centres, but plans have never materialised.

Then earlier this year, they faced another delay – the Scottish Government announced that funding will not be confirmed until the “second half of the decade.”

The announcement sparked backlash from local politicians and communities alike.

However, Ms Somerville said she remains “determined to play her part” to ensure the people of Kincardine benefit from a purpose built health centre as soon as possible.

“We’re taking direct action and will be speaking up for Kincardine in the Scottish Parliament,” she said.

Cllr Steele will be joining the meeting with Mr Matheson later this month. She too will be pressing the case for a new health centre.

“Having worked in Kincardine Health Centre with the community midwifery team, I can 100% agree that the building is no longer fit for purpose – and hasn’t been for a long time,” said Cllr Steele.

“My previous attempts to connect with the Health Secretary had been unsuccessful, so I am grateful to Shirley-Anne for securing this meeting.”