Kinglassie soldier completes marathon challenge in aid of veterans charity

A Kinglassie soldier has been pushing his body to the limit to raise funds for his fellow veterans.

7 SCOTS Sergeant Major Lee Penrice spent 2019 running the equivalent of 52 marathons in 52 weeks to support Erskine.

The charity was founded in 1916, with the aim of caring for men and women who had been injured in active service,

Today, it provides unrivalled nursing, residential, respite and dementia care in four homes throughout Scotland.

Erskine also assists younger veterans who need help to begin the next chapter of their lives, offering social, recreation and training facilities as well as employment opportunities.

Lee (45) set himself the fundraising challenge after visiting an Erskine Home and spending time with residents.

Running in all weathers, he completed 1,362.4 miles over the 12 months and ran his last five miles on Hogmanay finishing at the Erskine home in Bishopton.

There Lee presented 104-year-old RAF veteran John Haswell Young, known as Hasie, with a cheque for £2900.

He said: “For the last few years I have tried to do something for charity and raised monies for cancer research and various military charities.

“I previously boxed for the first time and managed to raise just over £2000, it was an amazing experience but in 2019 I decided to up it a gear and attempt the equivalent of 52 marathons in 52 weeks.

“After spending time at an Erskine Home I knew I wanted to fundraise for Erskine, the work that charity does is amazing and I wanted to contribute in a small way.

“Completing the challenge was a lot harder than I thought – December was the hardest month as I was running almost every day and having recently found out I have arthritis in my knee it was quite painful at times.

“However, the fact people were still donating and supporting me kept me going, and to everyone who supported me and donated, thank you – I am delighted with the amount raised and hope it helps.”

Jim Watret, Erskine Community Fundraiser for the West, added: “It is wonderful when active servicemen like Lee are so keen to support our veterans.

“There is a special bond between the currently serving and those who previously served. Lee’s challenge was incredible, he raised a fantastic amount of money and we are eternally grateful for his support.”