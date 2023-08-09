The week-long event is in its fifth year and runs until Sunday. The packed week of events has been organised by Greener Kirkcaldy to promote the benefits of getting out and about on two wheels.

Full details of the events still to come are on the Greener Kirkcaldy website, www.greenerkirkcaldy.org.uk/cyclingfest

It has featured a wide range of cycling themed events, both on and off the road - including talks and cooking classes - held around the Lang Toun and further afield.

Cyclists in Dysart Pic: Markus Stitz)

Rory Syme from Greener Kirkcaldy said: “This year’s festival has been a huge success. There was a really strong turnout at the family fun day this weekend. The ‘fuel your ride’ cooking class, adaptive bikes event and the cycle ride and talk with Markus Stitz were also really popular.

“Thank you to all of the people, organisations and businesses who have supported events this year – and thanks to Paths For All for supporting the festival through the Smarter Places, Smarter Choices programme”.