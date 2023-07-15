Kirkcaldy GP surgery closure: What patients need to know ahead of surgery consolidation this month

Earlier this year it emerged that Nicol Street Surgery is due to close and form part of a newly expanded practice at Path House Medical Practice. The move will see more than 6000 patients transferred from Nicol Street to Path House from July 31.

An online information hub was created for patients on the NHS Fife website detailing how the new approach will work in practice. An additional four consultation rooms have been added to Path House to help cope with the increase in patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Health chiefs say only minimal disruption is expected while systems transition over, however patients are asked to note the following:

Path House is taking on 6000 patients from the Nicol Street Surgery at the end of July. (Pic: FFP)

Patients of Nicol Street Surgery will be re-registered at Path House Medical Practice from July 31, 2023. The change will happen automatically with no need to complete any administrative forms.

Nicol Street patients should continue to contact the surgery in the normal ways until Friday, July 28, 2023. From Monday, July 31 patients should instead contact Path House surgery on 01592 805100.

Nicol Street Surgery will provide an emergency-only service on Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28. Similarly, Path House Practice will provide an emergency-only service on Friday, July 28 and Monday, July 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patients at Nicol Street using repeat prescription request slips can hand these into reception at Nicol Street Surgery until Friday, July 21. Nicol Street patients ordering repeat prescriptions via email or Patient Access can do so until Tuesday, July 25. Please note that Nicol Street patients will be unable to order repeat prescriptions between July 26 and 28 while systems are transitioned over. Existing patients of Path House Practice will be unaffected and should continue to order their repeat prescriptions using their usual methods.