Kirkcaldy Health Centre: Disruption to continue as building will not reopen on Tuesday following Easter holiday

The busy centre in the town’s Whyteman’s Brae, as well as the neighbouring Well Pharmacy, were closed to staff and patients last Monday as SGN carried out urgent gas repairs.

It soon emerged that the issue with the gas supply, which had been discovered during maintenance works in the area, was more complex than engineers had originally thought and would take longer to repair.

The health centre, which is home to three GP practices, remained closed all last week to ensure the safety of its staff and members of the public – although it had been due to be closed on Friday for the public holiday.

Kirkcaldy Health Centre remains closed to patients and staff due to ongoing gas works in the area. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The surgery was also closed on Monday for the Easter holiday, however, NHS Fife confirmed that the closure was set to continue with its interim plans in place remaining in place on Tuesday.

The three practices based in the building – Dr Egerton and Partners; Drs McKenna and Murphy and Drs Fordyce, Lempke and Parish – are all impacted.

The health board said it hoped to be able to provide a further update on the situation for parents and staff in the coming days.

In the mean time NHS Fife and the three practices impacted have been working to minimise disruption and to ensure they can continue to run a reduced service, prioritising those with the most urgent need.

Anyone with a pre-arranged appointment scheduled on Tuesday will have their appointment cancelled unless they have been advised otherwise an the team from their practice will be in touch to rearrange appointments as soon as possible.

Last Tuesday, a spokesperson for SGN who are carrying out the repair work had said the repairs were “more complex than first anticipated” and that it was “too early to say how long our repairs will take to complete”. They added: “We’d like to reassure you we are working as quickly and safely as possible”.

SGN have been contacted to ask for an update on the situation and whether there is now an estimated timescale for completion of the works.