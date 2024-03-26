Kirkcaldy Health Centre to remain closed for the week due to urgent gas works

Kirkcaldy Health Centre and neighbouring Well Pharmacy are to be closed all week due to urgent gas works. (Pic: Google Maps)

The centre in Whyteman’s Brae, which is home to three GP practices, was closed to patients and staff on Monday to ensure their safety as urgent gas works were required.

However NHS Fife has now confirmed the centre will likely be closed for the remainder of the week as a result of the works, which are related to issues arising from gas maintenance that was taking place near the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three practices are based in Kirkcaldy Health Centre – Dr Egerton and Partners; Drs McKenna and Murphy and Drs Fordyce, Lempke and Parish – and the health boar has been working closely with them to minimise disruption and ensure they can continue to run a reduced service, prioritising those with the most urgent need.

Anyone who has been asked to return one of the sample containers in the picture to Kirkcaldy Health Centre's GPs, please hand the labelled sample into the Nicol Street community treatment and care hub (CTAC) while Kirkcaldy Health Centre is closed this week. (Pic: NHS Fife)

NHS Fife said anyone with a pre-arranged appointment scheduled this week will have their appointment cancelled unless they have been advised otherwise. The team will be in touch to rearrange appointments as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “If you are a patient at any of the above practices and have an urgent need, and it cannot wait, please call 01592 729250.

"If you require non-urgent healthcare, please visit nhsfife.org/rightcare or call NHS 24 on 111. In a serious emergency, always call 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you have been asked to return one of the sample containers pictured, please hand the labelled sample into the Nicol Street community treatment and care hub (CTAC). Please do not hand in any other urine or stool specimens until Kirkcaldy Health Centre reopens.”

The adjoining Well Pharmacy will also be closed for the rest of the week as a result of the works.