Fife Sports and Leisure Trust will offer new sign-ups the first month of membership for £10 to new customers who sign up between September 18 and October 1 at any of its facilities.

In addition, on September 30, the centre’s birthday, the first 50 new customers to register in person at the venue on the Esplanade will receive a goodie bag filled with fun merchandise. Some lucky winners will also discover additional surprises, including a complimentary diamond membership, family swim pass, activity voucher, and more. You can find out more information at: https://www.fifeleisure.org.uk/10years/

Existing members are encouraged to share the joy of fitness with their friends and loved ones. The first 50 members who bring a friend to register on the centre’s birthday will also receive a goodie bag filled with exciting treats and surprises.

Jimmy Dunbar, area leisure manager at the trust, said: “The 10th anniversary holds immense significance for us. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the community for their support over the past decade. To express our appreciation, we’re thrilled to extend this incredible membership promotion to all our centres. We warmly invite everyone to come along to the centre and join us in celebrating a decade of health and community!”