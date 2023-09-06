News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre celebrates 10th anniversary with special offers

Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre will celebrate 10 years in operation with a membership offer and giveaway.
By Callum McCormack
Published 6th Sep 2023, 17:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 17:07 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fife Sports and Leisure Trust will offer new sign-ups the first month of membership for £10 to new customers who sign up between September 18 and October 1 at any of its facilities.

In addition, on September 30, the centre’s birthday, the first 50 new customers to register in person at the venue on the Esplanade will receive a goodie bag filled with fun merchandise. Some lucky winners will also discover additional surprises, including a complimentary diamond membership, family swim pass, activity voucher, and more. You can find out more information at: https://www.fifeleisure.org.uk/10years/

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Existing members are encouraged to share the joy of fitness with their friends and loved ones. The first 50 members who bring a friend to register on the centre’s birthday will also receive a goodie bag filled with exciting treats and surprises.

The membership deal and giveaway is to celebrate Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre's 10th birthday (Pic: Fife Free Press)The membership deal and giveaway is to celebrate Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre's 10th birthday (Pic: Fife Free Press)
The membership deal and giveaway is to celebrate Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre's 10th birthday (Pic: Fife Free Press)
Most Popular

Jimmy Dunbar, area leisure manager at the trust, said: “The 10th anniversary holds immense significance for us. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the community for their support over the past decade. To express our appreciation, we’re thrilled to extend this incredible membership promotion to all our centres. We warmly invite everyone to come along to the centre and join us in celebrating a decade of health and community!”

Interested individuals can sign up at any centre between the September 18 and the October 1 to take advantage of the special anniversary offer and enjoy their first month for just £10.