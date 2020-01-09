Kirkcaldy party to help tackle Seasonal Affective Disorder

People who suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) are being invited to come along to the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy this Sunday to help beat the blues with a party.

This is the second year that the Old Kirk will be hosting SAD parties in the town.

SAD is a type of depression that comes and goes in a seasonal pattern, and is sometimes known as ‘winter depression’ as the symptoms are usually more severe during the winter.

The parties are the idea of Jamie Lindsay who has suffered from the disorder in the past.

“I was living in Bristol at the time and myself and a few friends that I worked with were discussing how we were feeling a bit low and sluggish in winter time.

You may also be interested in:

{You may also be interested in:

{https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/crime/man-caught-with-child-porn-after-police-raid-1-5071946|Man caught with child porn after police raid|Click here}

Prisoner launched brutal attack on officers at court

Office block demolition leads to road closure://www.fifetoday.co.uk/news/crime/man-caught-with-child-porn-after-police-raid-1-5071946|Man caught with child porn after police raid|Click here}

Prisoner launched brutal attack on officers at court

Office block demolition leads to road closure

“We decided to organise a SAD party at one of our houses, bring a few SAD lamps round and listen to some music and talk to try to cheer ourselves up a bit.”

One of the most common treatments of the disorder are SAD lamps that are designed as a form of light therapy to help alleviate symptoms.

The bright light in the lamp hits the retina and sends nerve signals to the brain, affecting chemical and hormone levels improving the mood of the sufferer.

Jamie adds that the aim of the SAD party is to get people out of the house and to not suffer alone.

“We want people to come along and have fun.

“We would love it if people would share their experiences with each other.”

The party will include a whole range of fun activities with singer songwriters, playing live music, drag king Boris Gay will be helping sufferers to create their own drag super hero to help them battle through the winter months, and artist and transformational coach Tina Scopa will be leading a taster workshop in self transformation.

Other highlights include massages, a bunting making workshop as well as board games and a bake sale.

The party will be held at the Old Kirk, Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy this coming Sunday from 12-4pm.

Entry is free if you bring a SAD lamp or you can make a donation if you like (the suggested amount is £3 though no one will be turned away due to lack of funds).