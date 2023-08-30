Alzheimer Scotland’s Memory Walk 2023 takes place on Saturday, September 16. The Fife Memory Walk departs at 1pm from the Dementia Resource Centre in Kirkcaldy (at Stance 7 in the Bus Station).

It follows a route along the High Street to the Duchess Bar, then along the promenade crossing at the Mitsubishi garage and returns along the promenade sea-front via the High Street to the Resource Centre. Collection buckets/tins and flags will be available on the day.

The walk is free to take part in, but people are encouraged to raise as much money as possible for the charity.

Alzheimer Scotland's Memory Walks will take place in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, September 16 (Pic: Ashley Coombes)

Yvonne Georgeson, volunteer co-ordinator and Fife team fundraising lead at Alzheimer Scotland said: “This is a great opportunity to join us on a gentle walk with good conversation, celebrating the people we love who live, or lived, with dementia. By taking part in Scotland’s Memory Walk, you are helping to Prevent Today, Care Now and Cure Tomorrow. Every step counts – sign up today.”

Scott McDonald, who’s taking part in this year’s Memory Walk, said: “The bond I shared with my mum was really special. Losing her has left a massive hole in my life. I believe that taking part in Scotland’s Memory Walk would be a fitting tribute to this wonderful woman. Hopefully the money I raise will help other people with dementia and their families to cope or, even better, find a cure for dementia so other families won’t have to face this.”