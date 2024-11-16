Kirkcaldy woman thanks bowler for saving her husband's life after collapse at club

George Mitchell suffered a cardiac arrest at Kirkcaldy Bowling Club earlier this year. (Pic: submitted)

The wife of a Kirkcaldy Bowling Club member has thanked a fellow bowler who saved her husband’s wife.

George Mitchell, 72, suffered a cardiac arrest at the club in West Fergus Place in August this year and fellow member, Flo Stark, performed CPR and administered a defibrillator to him.

Flo, 74, was at the club chatting to other members when she was alerted to George’s collapse whilst playing bowls. She and the other members sprang into action to come to his aid.

Flo started CPR compressions and administered the defibrillator to George when it was brought to her.

Flo Stark (centre) performed CPR and administered the defibrillator on George Mitchell after he collapsed at Kirkcaldy Bowling Club. (Pic: Submitted)

Flo explained: “I went out and did what I could to help George.

"Everyone did their part, one person called 999 and another brought me the defibrillator.

"I started to get tired, as I have arthritis, so Peter took over and continued chest compressions until the ambulance arrived."

George is recovering well after a hospital stay, thanks to the quick actions of Flo and his fellow club members.

George and his wife, Maureen, are grateful to them for their help.

Maureen said: “At first we thought he just had indigestion and someone had gone to fetch some Gaviscon.

"When we collapsed I didn’t know what to do. I was in bits.

"Without Flo and Peter performing CPR on George, he wouldn’t be here today.

"We are overwhelmingly grateful to them for their heroic effort.

"I would encourage everyone to learn CPR – you never know when you might need it.”

Since the incident, Kirkcaldy Bowling Club has arranged CPR and defibrillator training for all newer members.