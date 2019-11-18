Kirkcaldy worker scoops top health care award

A Kirkcaldy support worker has scooped a top award.

Lauren Templeman has been recognised as one of the country’s most dedicated health care professionals at the annual Scottish Health Awards 2019.

Lauren was named the Support Worker Award for her achievements at the Kirkman Clinic in Kirkcaldy.

You may also be interested in:

Two in court after Kirkcaldy incident

Column: The damage done by social heart’s dark underbelly

Anger at Kirkcaldy roadworks gridlock

As the only therapy support worker in the community multi-disciplinary team in the clinic’s child and adolescent mental health practice, Lauren has been praised again and again for her “contagious energy”.

The award recognises those who make an important contribution to our NHS and the care of patients, delivering hand on care and working behind the scenes to improve patient care.

The 18th annual award were hosted by comedian Fred MacAulay, and held at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange.