Kirkcaldy’s vaccination clinic set to move to permanent new home
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Currently based at Templehall Parish Church, it will transfer to Whyteman’s Brae Hospital from September 30.
The clinic will be in Outpatient 7 area of the hospital, and work has been carried out to ensure it provides an appropriate and effective clinical environment. Entrance direct to the area is via the door off the car park at the rear of the building.
It will offer immunisation against flu and COVID-19 as well as other conditions like shingles, pneumococcal and RSV. Car parking for staff, patients and visitors is available at the nearby Willow Drive and the overspill car park at the top of Whyteman’s Brae. Spaces for blue badge holders are available outside Whyteman's Brae hospital. The new clinic is also on several bus routes and is wheelchair accessible.
Karen Nolan, clinical services manager for Fife’s Immunisation Programme, said: “I’m pleased that we will shortly be able to settle into new a permanent home within Whyteman’s Brae, which should provide real benefits for both patients and operationally.
“It remains as important as ever to keep up-to-date with our vaccinations and the new permanent clinic will help us to continue to protect local people against a wide range of conditions.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.