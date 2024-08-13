‘Labour hopscotch’ brings new birthing stations to Fife to help pregnant mothers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pregnant mothers in Fife can expect to see bright new birthing stations dotted around the maternity unit at Victoria Hospital.

It’s all part of a new NHS Fife initiative called ‘labour hopscotch’ which is aimed at preparing both the “mind and body for birth”.

The health authority said the programme involves a variety of activities, such as using a birthing ball, kneeling on all fours, using alternative therapies, and more. The hopscotch trail is "based on the premise that you have to prepare for the physicality of labour, just like training for a marathon, as it requires stamina and strength".

“Labour Hopscotch empowers women and their partners through a series of guided exercises, relaxation techniques, and coping strategies,” said the board.

NHS Fife initiative ‘labour hopscotch’is aimed at preparing both the “mind and body for birth” (Pic: NHS Fife)

“Colourful stations resembling a hopscotch board are located across the maternity unit in the Victoria Hospital, each representing activities designed to help improve the birthing experience.”

The trail has seven stops meant to help mothers through labour. Some, such as the toilet and water stations, are simple. Others feature a birthing stool to help aid the baby’s descent, a birthing ball, a yoga mat with various birthing techniques, and alternative therapies such as acupuncture, aromatherapy and massage.

NHS Fife has also complemented the ward stations with online resources and step by step guides from local midwife Louise Hepburn.

“Labour Hopscotch can generally be started from around 20 weeks of pregnancy and aims to enhance the overall birthing experience by helping move your baby into the best position for birth,” she said. “It’s more than just a tool; it’s an empowering journey for women and their partners. By providing them with knowledge and practical techniques, we hope to enhance their confidence and create a more positive birthing experience.”

Louise’s inspiration for bringing Labour Hopscotch to Fife came after the programme’s creator, Irish midwife Sinead Thompson, visited the Vic.

She first created the programme at University College Dublin as a visual birthing tool. Her idea was to provide structured guidance by outlining 20-minute rotating “steps” to perform during labour.

“When Sinead came over, we quickly saw the benefits of using something so visually striking and user-friendly and it was clear that this would be a valuable resource for our expectant parents,” Ms Hepburn explained.

“It’s early days but since the stations have gone up feedback from women and their partners has been good. We have even had international interest in our work with a delegation from an Icelandic hospital coming to visit us in October.”