Legacy award for Fife doctor at the heart of CHAS' Rachel House

Dr. Pat Gallagher, from Auchtertool, was medical director at Children’s Hospice Association Scotland.

He was selected from hundreds of nominees from across the UK to receive the prestigious award, and was put forward by colleagues including Emma Craig.

He retired during the summer after spending 39 years as a doctor in Fife.

Dr. Pat Gallagher with Gaby Roslin at the WellChild Awards ceremony on 8 September 2022

Starting out in primary care as a GP in Kinross, he formally began working in children’s palliative care in 1996 when he became the first hospice doctor at Rachel House.

During his time with the charity, he was at the forefront of new and innovative ways of working, particularly during the pandemic.

His determination to reach children with life-shortening conditions ensured that, despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, he and his team found ways to connect with families across Scotland.

Pat Carragher with Andrea Cail

He also led on the introduction of virtual consultations via “Near me”, allowing children and parents to interact with doctors from their own home. This lead to a further development of CHAS’s virtual children’s hospice.

Outwith his own area, he worked closely with the NHS and local authorities to support the planning and delivery of palliative care at CHAS hospital teams in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

He was key in launching the first hospital-based Supportive and Palliative Care team in Scotland at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

As Dr. Gallagher ended his time with CHAS, he signed off by completing an incredible 64-mile challenge across four events raising more than £2,500 for the charity.

Rami Okasha, the chief executive officer of Children’s Hospices Across Scotland, is one of those colleagues who nominated Dr. Gallagher.

She said: “Dr. Pat’s leadership and strength of character has enabled the team to adapt in ways which they never imagined. He’s shown resilience and an unwavering drive for reaching all of those who require CHAS’s help, and he’s inspired not only the medical team but all teams.”

In particular, she was keen to praise Dr. Gallagher’s leadership during the pandemic.

She added: “He was continuously able to inspire and encourage teams to ‘keep going’ during the pandemic and to embrace the new and innovative ways to deliver care. He has provided solid leadership throughout this period of immense change.”

Matt James, chief executive at WellChild, says the annual awards are a chance to recognise the dedication, resilience and spirit demonstrated by those affected.

He said: “We were so pleased to be able to celebrate our remarkable winners at The WellChild Awards 2022, in association with GSK, despite the unique circumstances this year.

“It was a chance to recognise and highlight the immense challenges they have faced and to celebrate the remarkable positivity, resilience, and spirit they have demonstrated.