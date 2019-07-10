Leven care home named runner-up for team award

A care home in Leven is celebrating being a runner-up at the Caring Homes Group ‘Recognition Awards’.

Scoonie House Care Home was shortlisted for the Best Residential Team of the Year award, sponsored by John Cobb Consulting Ltd, for ‘always being run well with staff not only supporting the residents but also their colleagues, with no agency staff ever brought in to cover any shifts’.

The awards were announced by one of the original professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing; producer and entertainer, Brendan Cole, at a gala ceremony at the Heythorp Park Resort in Oxfordshire.

Melanie MacDonald, the homes manager, was delighted to have made it to the shortlist. She said: “I’m so pleased to be a runner-up! There are over 5700 employees at Caring Homes Group, to be recognised for the work that we do is astonishing.”

She continued: “At Scoonie House we work to deliver the very best care for each of our residents and always happy to go the extra mile to ensure everyone is experiencing life to the full.”

Caring Homes Group is celebrating its 25th year in the care sector and was founded in 1994 by Helena Jeffery and her son Paul, on an aspiration to provide a caring home for each resident and better quality, care and support. The company is still family-run and has proudly been the winner of many industry and regional awards over the years.

Paul Jeffery, CEO, Caring Homes Group, adds: “It is very important that we celebrate our staff successes.”