Local MSP Claire marks Challenge Poverty Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Calls have been made by Mid Scotland and Fife MSP Claire Baker for more to be done to tackle poverty as Challenge Poverty Week 2024, organised by the Poverty Alliance, continues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event is a vital opportunity to raise awareness of the realities of poverty and to advocate for meaningful change.

As part of Challenge Poverty Week, Claire Baker held a drop-in coffee morning on Friday at the Salvation Army Community Church in Kirkcaldy, in partnership with Kingdom Community Bank, to discuss how credit unions can play a pivotal role in tackling poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Credit unions, like Kingdom Community Bank, offer affordable loans, savings plans, and financial education, helping to provide a lifeline to people who might otherwise struggle with high-interest debt or lack of access to mainstream financial services. These initiatives can be instrumental in breaking the cycle of poverty by promoting financial stability and resilience within communities.

Hayley Innes (left) from Kingdom Community Bank, with Claire Baker MSP

Claire said: “It is simply unacceptable that in 2024, so many families in are forced to live in poverty. We know that around one in five Scots are living in poverty, including around one in four children. Behind each of these statistics are real people, facing daily challenges that no one should have to endure. Challenge Poverty Week reminds us that poverty is not inevitable – we can tackle it through better policies, community solidarity, and a commitment to social justice.

“Credit unions are a powerful tool for building financial security. They provide responsible lending, which can be a game-changer for families facing financial hardship, and also provide manageable credit options for everyone."

She added: “Our local charities and community groups do an outstanding job, but they cannot fight this battle alone. We need to prioritise poverty alleviation through improved income support, the expansion of affordable housing, and targeted investment in services that uplift families. I am committed to working with my colleagues in the Scottish Parliament to help end poverty in our communities.”