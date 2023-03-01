Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival will return to the Lang Toun on Saturday, August 26- and Sunday 27th.

And it will team up with our Maggie’s for a second year running.

The road running festival made a hugely successful debut in 2019, only to then be put on hold during the pandemic, returning in 2022.

Adam Kent, Maggie's fundraising manager, Councillor Alistair Cameron, Graham MacInness, who will be run the half marathon for Maggie's and Allan Harley, Maggie's Event Director (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Its’ partnership with Maggie’s was unveiled this week.

Allan Harley, who chairs Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival, said: “Late in the day last year I contacted Adam Kent at Maggie’s and we entered a partnership where we tried to promote Maggie’s as our charity partner.

“Adam and some of the staff also came along and gave out vests and put up flags and banners at the finish line”.

The two charities are now looking to continue their partnership with the running festival looking to boost the number of entrants, and with Adam – Maggie’s Fife centre fundraising manager - keen to use the link to raise awareness of the centre around the town.

He explained: “The big aim for us is to raise the profile of the centre, and the work that we do here, and hopefully raise some funds as well.

“Last year we encouraged people to run for us, as we’re doing this year, and set up fundraising pages.

“We also encourage people to wear our running vests – we can issue bright orange vests to anyone who takes part. This is really to try and tie in that local partnership, that the centre is part of the community”.

He hopes that their presence will help to start the conversation about the centre.

He continued: “We are here to support people, we are part of the community and we want people to come in and use our services if they need to”.

One runner knows only too well how Maggie’s can help after a cancer diagnosis.

Graham McIness. Graham is no stranger to the Kirkcaldy centre having been diagnosed with malignant melanoma in 2021. He described his diagnosis as “a complete shock” .

He said: “We’d just moved house and I thought the mole on my leg was a blood blister. I thought I’d nicked it when we were doing developments on the house, but after three weeks it didn’t break off, so I went to my GP. I got some cream for it, but I thought something wasn’t right.

“My wife recommended a dermatologist. He looked at it and asked me to come back in an hour and a half to cut it out.”

Four weeks later, he received the call he was dreading and received his diagnosis.

He continued: “After finding out, my wife and I were nipping at each other so I phoned Maggie’s and got some support. It really helped to speak to people going through the same thing as me. Over the course of two years I’ve also helped people at Maggie’s, and they’ve helped me”.

Graham was introduced to the men’s groups at the centre and said that they bonded over their shared experiences.

He added: “At the end of the day it helped me get through it and I’m sure it helped them get through it”.

Treatment meant that last year Graham couldn’t take part in the run itself, but he was still there to volunteer. This year he’s looking to make a return to joining runners at the start line in the half marathon, and it will be a family affair - Graham’s wife and two sons also taking part in the weekend.

Someone who is well acquainted with both Maggie’s and the running festival is Councillor Alistair Cameron. He was part of a committee to hold the first half marathon in 2019, after a French visitor to the Lang Toun commented on the town’s suitability and has been a long time supporter and fundraiser for Maggie’s.

Cllr Cameron said: “I’ve been involved with Maggie’s for nearly 20 years now. When my brother was diagnosed with cancer I needed Maggies, I thought I was strong enough, but I wasn’t.