The defibrillator on the wall outside David's Kitchen.

The lifesaving defibrillator, stationed at David’s Kitchen on Oriel Road, was used to help resuscitate the casualty, near the Evans Halshaw Ford garage, before the ambulance arrived.Diane Greenough, manager at David’s Kitchen, is urging businesses to consider putting in a defibrillator after it proved crucial.

Diane said that the man was successfully saved by an off-duty nurse who gave him CPR and used the defibrillator after he had stopped breathing.

The incident happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, March 23, and Diane was alerted by a member of staff that a first aider was needed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on Oriel Road in Kirkcaldy.

“It was right outside the Ford garage,”she said. “There was a man lying on the ground next to the transporter and his head was heavily bleeding, he looked unconscious.

"A gentleman who had been driving past saw it happen, and said the man had fallen from his transporter and had hit his head. He’d stopped breathing.

"I ran to get the defibrillator from the wall, and by the time I came back there was an off duty nurse was administering CPR."

Thankfully, the man was revived and taken away by the ambulance.

Today Diane paid tribute to those who helped save the man’s life.

“We’d like to give huge credit to the off-duty nurse, she really stepped up.

"She gave him CPR and used the defibrillator. And also well done to the man who found him and got his tongue out of his throat.”

Meanwhile, a number of customers from David’s Kitchen pitched in, helping to direct traffic at the bottom of Oriel Road while the drama unfolded.

Shop staff brought teas and coffees to those who had helped and took part in clearing up afterwards.

The story highlights the true value of having defibrillators available in a public place.

Diane added: “We had a first aid course in October, as we’re very aware that we should always have a first aider on shift.

“It prompted us to look into getting a defibrillator for outside the shop.

"I’d advise other places to get one. I’d say if it’s got the potential to save or help one person then it’s paid for itself.

“In the grand scheme of things, it seems silly that more places don’t have it.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call to attend a patient suffering a cardiac arrest on Oriel Road, Kirkcaldy at 2.05pm on March 23, and an ambulance crew arrived on the scene three minutes later.

“Public access defibrillators (PADs) are life-saving pieces of equipment in the crucial early minutes following a cardiac arrest before an ambulance arrives, and they are one of the key factors in determining survival from Out of Hospital Cardiac Arrest (OHCA).

"We support and encourage bystander action in helping to save the lives of those having a cardiac arrest, and we recommend that all custodians register their PADs at The Circuit | Our National Defibrillator Network | British Heart Foundation (bhf.org.uk) to ensure that they are available to save lives in an emergency."