Meeting over cuts to leisure centre opening hours in north east Fife

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie organised a meeting on Tuesday to discuss reversing the decision to reduce the opening hours at leisure centres in Cupar and St Andrews.

Fife Sports and Leisure Centres indicated budget pressures are to blame for the decision to reduce operating times by 12 hours across the week at Cupar Leisure Centre and nine at the East Sands Leisure Centre.

The meeting was attended by local users looking to find a compromise, and suggestions included opening the pool on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7am, a small increase in swim pass fees to cover budget pressure, and reopening the canteen to make the businesses work around the communities that use the centres.

Mr Rennie said: “The Fife Sports and Leisure Trust need to think again about these major changes.

“I have received complaints from across the constituency which have included clubs like the Step Rock Club in St Andrews who will have to cancel training sessions and competitions to people who enjoy an early morning swim to keep them healthy.

“It is astonishing these changes seem to have been rushed through with little meaningful consultation so I held this meeting to give communities a chance to have their say.

“We need an explanation as to how on earth they reached this decision and I hope a compromise can be reached.

“We have invested a lot in these facilities, we should make sure they are available to keep us healthy and boost sport.”