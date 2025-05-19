Memorial service for Fifers who have given the gift of organ and tissue donation

Intensive care nurses light a candle at the memorial service. (Pic: NHS Fife)

The annual memorial service to remember those who have given the generous gift of organ and tissue donation has been held by NHS Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘A Light of Love’ memorial service was held at The Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy last Wednesday.

The service offered the opportunity to reflect and remember those who have given the incredible gift of organ donation in Fife, either as the family of a person who has donated their organs or tissues, as a member of healthcare staff or as someone who has benefited from a life changing transplant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The memorial service was attended by people from across Fife. Attendees were offered the opportunity to leave a message of remembrance for those they had lost and held dear.

Organ recipient, Alison Gray, also shared her own very personal and moving experience, and explained the life-saving difference donation has made to her.

NHS Fife Director of Nursing, Janette Keenan, spoke to open the service. Mrs Keenan said: “We were really pleased to welcome so many people to our memorial service to help us remember those whose extraordinary gestures of kindness have helped transform the lives of others.

“Donors provide a second chance at life for those in great need. While many tears were shed during the evening, the service gave us an opportunity to remember those who, even in their passing, gave the most precious gift imaginable. We also heard first-hand from an organ recipient, Alison, who spoke so movingly about the life-saving difference that donation made to her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to thank all of those who attended the service, which served as a poignant reminder not only of the profound impact that organ donation can have on people’s lives, but also our shared humanity and the extraordinary capacity we have to care for one another.”