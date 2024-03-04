Methil gains public access heart start machine
Crew Commander Liam Templeton (15) said, “We have recently received emergency first aid at work training which taught us all about CPR and how to use a defibrillator.
"It made us realise how important defibrillators were in helping to save lives. Over the past two years we have received money through donations and fund raising and we decided it would be a great idea to put the money towards purchasing and installing a defibrillator for the local community”.
The group worked with local partners East Neuk First responders, Robertson Facilities Management and local businessman Faz Latif to help buy and install the unit.
Methil Youth Volunteer scheme is a national Scottish Fire and Rescue scheme which has been running from Methil Fire Station and aims to take a diverse group of young people aged 12-18 from the local area and give them opportunities to promote safer communities while developing skills for life, learning and work.
A spokesman said: "We promote fairness and equality through active participation and engagement in the local community whilst gaining a unique insight into life at a working fire station."