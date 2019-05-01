Mherrin runs London Marathon in memory of brother Aidan Sutherland

Three Fifers have run the London Marathon in memory of a young Kirkcaldy man who passed away at the age of 20.

Mherrin Sutherland’s brother Aidan passed away after he suffered complications from Type 1 diabetes in July, 2017.

Now Mherrin has tackled the marathon with her friend Aimee McArthur and her cousin Claire Forrest.

The trio raised over £7k for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

The charity funds Type 1 diabetes research to improve the lives of those living with the disease, with the hope of one day eradicating it entirely.

Aidan died after becoming ill while out with friends in Newcastle to celebrate his 20th birthday.

Last year his parents Lin and John ran the marathon for the same cause.

A number of other fundraising events have taken place in Aidan’s name, including a coffee morning at Linktown Church and a sponsored swim at Kirkcaldy pool.

As Aidan was a keen football fan, there was also a memorial match at Stark’s Park, in which a number of his friends took part.

To donate funds to the cause, go to https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/mherrin-suth-claire-forrest-aimee-mcarthur