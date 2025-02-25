Minor injuries unit at Fife hospital faces closure

Plans to close a minor injuries unit at a Fife hospital and move it ten miles away have been revealed.

Health bosses want to shut the unit at Adamson Hospital in Cupar together with its x-ray service and move them to St Andrews Community Hospital.

The proposal from Fife Health and Social Care Partnership comes just weeks after the unit was closed temporarily because of staff illness - and the issue of resource is key to its plans moving forward. The partnership referred to “known risks to sustainability of services within the current model” and said closure was the preferred choice of three options following a clinically-led review.

A spokesperson said: “This recommendation was guided by medical research, expert clinical opinion, and best practice guidelines to ensure decisions are made in the best interests of patient care. By optimising services through this proposal, the aim is to help improve clinical outcomes, service user experience, make better use of resources, and provide a more sustainable model for the future.”

Adamson Hospital, Cupar (Pic: Dave Scott)

The partnership is now looking for feedback from the community via an online survey

“It said: “This survey will share the options considered in the appraisal and allow us to capture feedback on what this option might mean for people in the community.”

Once the feedback is analysed, final recommendations will be presented to the Integration Joint Board (IJB) - but it has already raised concern among local politicians.

Willie Rennie MSP and Wendy Chamberlain MP are set to meet with the Partnership in the coming weeks.

Mr Rennie said: “I am concerned by the plan put forward to close the minor injuries unit at Cupar. This would mean a substantial loss of service for people across North East Fife, with St Andrews being left as the only option for minor injuries. Given the distance and at times sparse travel options to St Andrews from parts of North East Fife, many people will find it more difficult to access help when they need it.

“I have asked to meet with the Partnership to discuss their plans. I will make the case for maintaining services in Cupar and ask them to explore every option to make the service sustainable.”

Ms Chamberlain added: “I am keen to meet with the Health and Social Care Partnership to understand their reasoning for this proposal, and to raise the importance of the minor injuries service to people in Cupar and the surrounding area.

“I encourage local residents to also engage with the consultation on the plans when it becomes available.”