Mossmorran flaring: Government to consider compensation for those affected

The First Minister is to look at the possibility of compensation for those those who have suffered as a result of pollution from the Mossmorran plant in Fife.

Scottish Green MSP Mark Ruskell has secured a commitment from Nicola Sturgeon to investigate the matter, after a report this week highlighted that excessive and frequent flaring by the plant may have affected the health of those living nearby.

At First Minister’s Questions, Mr Ruskell raised the Report on the Health Impacts of Flaring at Mossmorran and Historical Cancer Incidence from NHS Fife, which clearly shows flaring at the plant caused significant physical and psychological disturbance to local residents, impacting on their health, sleep patterns and anxiety levels.

Mark Ruskell asked Ms Sturgeon if the residents could expect compensation, with the First Minister promising to “consider the evidence Mark Ruksell has presented here today and do so, as we would always seek to do so, in consultation with local communities”.

Speaking afterwards, Mark Ruskell said: “This report is clear that pollution from Mossmorran has had an impact on local residents, so I’m delighted that the Scottish Government has now agreed to consider its findings and look into compensation.

“Everyone has the right to live a peaceful existence in their own home, but this is something local residents in Cowdenbeath, Lochgelly, and surrounding villages have been denied for some time now. This report means their concerns can no longer be passed off as hype or hysteria, and must be taken seriously by the plant operators and all the agencies involved.”

“Compensation should be part of a full, independent investigation into the health and social impacts of Mossmorran, the second biggest polluter in Scotland.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress