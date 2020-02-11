MP lodges Bill to ensure NHS is protected

Glenrothes MP Peter Grant has lodged a Private Members Bill at Westminster in a bid to protect the NHS.

The Trade Agreements (Exclusion of National Health Services) Bill to the House of Commons aims to prevent the UK Government using the NHS as a bargaining chip in any future trade deals.

This is to ensure it remains publicly owned, publicly operated, and its services publicly commissioned.

The Bill would also enshrine in law that explicit consent of the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish Parliaments and Assemblies is required on any trade deals.

Mr Grant said: “Our NHS has been there to care for and protect us for the last 70 years – now it’s our turn to stand up and protect the NHS from any future trade deals that would see it privatised and push up drug prices.

“During the 2019 snap election, bringing forward an NHS Protection Bill was a key commitment in the SNP manifesto, and something I said I would help bring forward if re-elected.

“We need this Bill to ensure our NHS will never be for sale at any price and to give all devolved administrations a say on any future UK trade deals.

“The SNP will not stand idly by while there is a risk that the Tories will trade away our precious health service that has proved vital for so many.

“I am grateful to colleagues – from Labour to SDLP to the Greens – for supporting my Bill in a bid to protect our NHS and hopeful it will have support from all parties.”

The Bill will return to Parliament on June 26.