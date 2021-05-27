MSP challenges prolonged closure of Fife hospice

Claire Baker has written to NHS Fife to ask about its plans to re-open the facility at Queen Margaret Hospital in Dunfermline.

It has been shut since last April because of the pandemic.

Ms Baker said it was important people facing end of life situations had choice when it came to where they got care and support.

Claire Baker Labour MSP

She said: “Over a year on we are still waiting to hear when the hospice will re-open.

“It provides vital and valued end of life care and the lack of a clear commitment to its reopening is very worrying.

“People in end of life situations should be able to make a choice as to where they want to receive that care.

“Having family members cared for at home is not an option for everyone. We need to ensure patients and their families can be offered end of life care in the setting they choose.”

