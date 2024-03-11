MSP visits Methilhaven Nursery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both are co-located on the site and provide the opportunity for the children and the residents to spend time together, share experiences and learning.

Methilhaven is the first nursery in Scotland to be integral to a care home and since opening last year, they have been gathering evidence about the benefits of this way of working.

The Scottish Labour MSP was delighted to take part in an art class with the dementia group, STAND, and children and parents from the nursery.

Claire Baker MSP with Dementia Group STAND and parents, children and staff from Methilhaven Nursery

Claire Baker MSP said: “Thank you to Alan, Irene, Audrey, Morag and George from the Dementia Group STAND for being so welcoming and open about their lived experience of the condition and their work with local schools and organisations to deliver dementia friendly training”

“It was great to see them spending time with Arya and her mum Kimberly and Rosie with her dad Lee, and to hear that the children enjoyed these classes.”