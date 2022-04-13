MSP welcomes record funding for NHS Fife to help with pandemic recovery

NHS Fife has been handed a budget of £749m for 2022-23.

And that, according to Annabelle Ewing, who represents Cowdenbeath, is a 5.16% increase on current levels.

The money is to help with the recovery from the COVID pandemic.

Annabelle Ewing

The SNP politician said Fife also now has record numbers of staff - over 1,300 whole time equivalent staff, an increase of 19% compared to the previous year.

Ms Ewing said: “I have always appreciated the hard work and dedication of our NHS staff, but never more so than over the past two years.

“I am delighted that the SNP Scottish Government has recognised that by providing record funding for 2022/23. Indeed, the 5.16% increase is the second largest increase in the country.