Multi-million £ new orthopaedic centre at Victoria Hospital

A contractor has been appointed to build a new multi-million £ orthopaedic centre at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The deal with Graham Construction was announced today.

Victoria Hospital - Kirkcaldy (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The 18-month long project to move the department out of the old tower block – it’s the last in-patient department in the old building – will be the largest capital project NHS Fife has undertaken since the new hospital wing was built in 2012.

The end result will be a state of the art facility for Fife patients in need of knee or hip replacements, or orthopaedic intervention.

It will boast three operating theatres, 34 beds and an out-patient facility, and will complete by March 2022.

Graham Construction will be responsible for delivering it from design to construction.

Carol Potter, NHS Fife director of finance, said: “The appointment of Graham Construction will allow us to develop our design proposals through to a fully costed appraisal, with the supporting business case due for consideration by Scottish Government later this year.

“We are looking forward to working in partnership with Graham Construction to deliver this transformational project.”

News of the contract was also welcomed by Tricia Marwick who chairs NHS Fife.

She said: “The number of patients requiring orthopaedic intervention, such as hip or knee replacement, continues to rise and is one of the most common surgical procedures undertaken in the NHS.

“Fife is fortunate to have one of the best renowned and most forward-thinking orthopaedic teams anywhere in the country.

“I am delighted that we are able to announce our partnership with Graham Construction to work with us through the development of this exciting project. This marks a further step toward a new-build elective orthopaedic centre at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

This new specialist centre will secure NHS Fife’s position as the heart of orthopaedic excellence in Scotland.”

Chris MacLeod, framework director for GRAHAM, said: “We are privileged to be working with NHS Fife and its stakeholders in the development of the new state-of-the-art elective orthopaedic centre and in equipping it to offer the highest quality of care to the region and beyond for years to come.

“We look forward to the successful completion of this important project for one of Scotland’s most progressive NHS boards.”