Musician raises £1,500 for British Heart Foundation after producing first CD at the age of 80
Bill Ewan from Markinch has raised £1,500 for the British Heart Foundation after producing a CD.
Friday, 13th August 2021, 2:12 pm
Updated
Friday, 13th August 2021, 2:27 pm
The 80-year-old performed music all through lockdown, posting daily videos to his Facebook page.
Bill survived a heart attack 19 years ago, and has gone to huge lengths to support the charity, being encouraged to make the CD to coincide with his 80th birthday.
All the CDs have now been sold and Bill has been a regular visitor to the BHF shop in Glenrothes to hand over cheques.
He said: “Thank you to everyone who has supported me in purchasing my first ever CD.
"A tremendous amount has been raised for a charity close to my heart, and I am one proud piano player.”