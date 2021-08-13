Musician raises £1,500 for British Heart Foundation after producing first CD at the age of 80

Bill Ewan visits the BHF shop in Glenrothes to hand over a cheque

The 80-year-old performed music all through lockdown, posting daily videos to his Facebook page.

Bill survived a heart attack 19 years ago, and has gone to huge lengths to support the charity, being encouraged to make the CD to coincide with his 80th birthday.

All the CDs have now been sold and Bill has been a regular visitor to the BHF shop in Glenrothes to hand over cheques.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Thank you to everyone who has supported me in purchasing my first ever CD.