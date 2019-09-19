Mystery over Kirkcaldy care firm collapse

Mystery surrounds the sudden closure of a Kirkcaldy care company after staff were told that they wouldn’t be paid.

Paramount Care Agency, based at Mitchelston Industrial Estate, were told yesterday that the company would cease trading.

According to the Care Inspectorate report from December 2018, Paramount Care had 18 care staff, supporting about 60 people at any one time. The service is managed by a manager, a care manager, a rota coordinator and the human resources administrator.

The firm provides support service and care to the elderly and disabled. It is understood that Fife Council will be aiming to pick up clients who have been left without care.

Fife Council have been approached for comment.

