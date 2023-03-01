Naloxone emergency first-aid kit for overdoses rolled out to all Fife police

Pouches containing two intra-nasal Naloxone sprays, plus casualty information cards are being distributed for the first time to all constables, sergeants and inspectors, numbering around 650 in the division.Naloxone is an emergency first aid treatment for use in a potentially life-threatening overdose situation. It works by reversing the respiratory suppression caused by opioids/opiates and can buy the casualty critical minutes until ambulance clinicians arrive on scene.Police Scotland officers already undertake in-depth first aid training, and administration of Naloxone is an extension of their first aid skills.Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan, Divisional Commander, said: “The role of policing goes beyond law enforcement, and the preservation of life lies at the very core of our duties. Equipping our officers here in Fife with Naloxone enhances their existing extensive first aid skills and helps them to fulfil that responsibility.“Drug misuse can have a devastating effect on individuals, families and entire communities. By working alongside partner agencies, I very much hope the carriage of Naloxone by our officers helps to saves lives and positively change attitudes.”Since officers in Scotland began carrying Naloxone, it has been administered at least 128 times with positive outcomes on all but five occasions.The circumstances leading to Naloxone administrations by police have been varied, and have included incidents where officers have discovered unconscious casualties during patrols, or been alerted to an overdose by a member of the public. In 2021, there were 1,330 drug related deaths in Scotland, a drop of one per cent on the previous year (a reduction of nine deaths) which reflected the first time since 2013 there has been a recorded decrease. However, the figure remains the second highest annual total, and Scotland has the highest drug related deaths rate in Europe, with a rate 3.7 times higher than the UK average.Police Scotland’s work to introduce Naloxone to its officers has been supported by the Scottish Government, and other key stakeholders.