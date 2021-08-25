The Sir George Sharp Unit, which is based at Cameron Hospital, is more than 20 years old and provides outpatient and inpatient care for those requiring neuro-rehabilitation.

With maintenance works now required to its in-patient ward, a temporary move to the Randolph in Buckhaven is needed.

Out-patient services will continue to be delivered at the existing Cameron Hospital unit during the work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife’s specialist neuro-rehabilitation unit will shortly be temporarily relocating to Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital in Buckhaven as work begins on maintenance for the facility.

The space at Randolph was chosen because it has sufficient bed capacity, space for day rooms and a gym area, and has full lift access.

The planned works, which has been delayed due to the pandemic, will commence in the coming weeks and are expected to be completed by October.

Nicky Connor, director of Fife’s Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “It is necessary for the Sir George Sharp Unit to relocate for a short time whilst this project is undertaken and work has been ongoing with the clinical team for many weeks to ensure that the service can relocate to an area which is suitable and allow us to maintain the standard of care we can provide to patients.”

Dr Lance Sloan, a consultant in Rehabilitation Medicine at the Sir George Sharp Unit, added: “While these works are carried out, the space available at Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital will enable the specialist neuro-rehabilitation service to continue to provide the quality of care our patients have come to expect.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.