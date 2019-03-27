New book being launched in Kirkcaldy to give silent FND sufferers a voice

A Kirkcaldy woman who suffers from a disabling neurological disorder is holding a launch for her first book this weekend in the Lang Toun.

Kez Malloch has Functional Neurological Disorder (FND), where sufferers appear to lose the ability to control or access their body normally, and runs a worldwide support group on Facebook for people who are diagnosed with the condition.

The new book, Functional Neurological Disorder: How to Survive FND - A Battle To Make Our Voices Heard, is being launched in Kirkcaldy this weekend.

And now she has published a book about the condition that will be launched at a meet and greet session taking place at the White Heather pub in Hendry Road this Saturday at 1pm.

‘Functional Neurological Disorder: How to Survive FND - A Battle To Make Our Voices Heard’ has been written by Kez, her mum Lorraine Randall, who lives in Kirkcaldy, and her aunt Ann Nicolosa, who stays in Glenrothes, with the aim of raising more awareness of FND.

Kez said: “My aunt Ann wrote the book with input from both myself and my mum. We all worked together but she did the writing and we added in our stories. The book has other people’s stories in it too and they are in their own words.

“Our aim is to help families, patients and get more medical professionals to understand functional neurological disorder so they can read about what it’s like living with a condition that is not well known.”

Kez continued: “My family see how much I struggle with FND and how many others suffer, so we decided that we would do a book to try help raise more awareness.

“This is actually book one of a series as there are so many subjects to cover with FND.”