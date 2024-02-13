New community plan to promote benefits of Fife’s health & wellbeing initiative

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

#TogetherWeCan was unveiled by Fife Sports and Leisure Trust to highlight the initiatives which help people facing health concerns with the aim of creating a stronger and healthier community.

It will showcase inspiring success stories of individuals who have benefited significantly from the programmes which have recorded more than 221,000 attendances at specialist classes since 2016 - the trust aims to achieve over 45,000 attendances this year.

Emma Walker, chief executive, said: "Our health and wellbeing programmes support people with long-term health conditions who are on their own unique journey to better health. We offer over 90 classes each week and a thriving community where participants can develop meaningful connections through shared experiences. Together, with our partners, we extend essential support to our community, ensuring everyone has the opportunity for improved wellbeing."

The programme is backed by Fife Health and Social Care, Fife Council and a number of third sector and voluntary organisations. The health and wellbeing team offers a user-friendly registration process – visit www.fifeleisure.org.uk/together-we-can/

Fiona Prendergast, health and wellbeing manager, added: "We encourage everyone to get involved in the campaign, hear from our participants, share our resources, and spread the word within their networks and communities.”