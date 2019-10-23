New director appointed to key Fife health organisation

Fife’s Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has appointed a new director.

Nicky Connor takes over from Mike Kellet who left the service in July to take up a position with the Scottish Government.

She had been operating in an interim capacity since mid-summer.

Ms Connor has worked within the health sector for over 20 years in a range of roles which include nursing, acute, specialist and community roles along with professional and clinical leadership to services within Fife’s communities and has led on regional and national work.

Councillor Rosemary Liewald, who chairs the Integration Joint Board (IJB), said: “Following a rigorous recruitment process, I am really pleased that Ms Connor has been successful in this appointment to the permanent role, having previously been doing the interim role for the past few months.

You may also be interested in:

First step revealed as Kirkcaldy bids to be digital pioneer

Junior doctors’ fears spark report into Victoria Hospital

Burntisland scouts celebrate 100 years with open day

“The seamless transfer of leadership will ensure the partnership remains focused on delivering the strategic priorities and vision for the people of Fife.”

The apointment was welcomed by Tricia Marwick, chairman of NHS Fife Board .

She added: “Ms Connor has been instrumental in driving forward a wide range of initiatives.”

Steve Grimmond, chief executive of Fife Council, added: “The experience, knowledge and positive commitment that Nicky brings will ensure that the partnership continues to focus on delivering the best health and social care services for Fife.”

Ms Connor said she was delighted to take up the post, saying: “I see daily the exceptional staff we have, delivering high quality services to thousands of Fifers every day. I’m looking forward to leading the partnership to continue to deliver and improve on the services and vision for Fife.”

Emma O'Neill , Local Democracy Reporting Service