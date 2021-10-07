New Facebook support group for Fife women living with endometriosis

Gemma Beswick, now aged 40 and co-leader of the Endometriosis Fife Group wanted to share her story to raise awareness of the condition and to urge anyone who has painful, heavy or irregular periods, severe pelvic pain, tiredness, pain during intercourse to get in touch with their GP and not to ignore the symptoms.

At the age of 35, she was eventually diagnosed with the condition after years of fighting doctors and consultants for answers.

Gemma said: “I suffered years of excruciating periods, days off school and work, constant urine infections, back pain, and painful sexual intercourse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The support group are urging other women with the condition to sign up.

"These are just some of the daily struggles of an endometriosis sufferer, but still it took over 15 years to get someone to listen to me.

"I saw numerous different consultants over the years and was told a number of times it was in my head, to the point I was even given medication to help my ‘mental state’, and then five years ago I agreed to a drug trial.

"All was going well until I took the worst reaction you could to it.

"It was only at that point that they asked if I had ever been offered a laparoscopy to look for endometriosis.

"They fast-tracked me through the waiting list and it was finally confirmed I had the condition, I was so happy when they told me it confirmed everything I had ever thought!

“I’ve tried a number of different treatments including two laparoscopies, excision, forced menopause injections, strong pain relief - the list is endless.

"Endometriosis has no cure, I would urge anyone that has any of the symptoms to insist on a laparoscopy it is the only way you will know for sure.

“Endometriosis is getting a lot of publicity at the moment as one in 10 women suffer from it, can take more than eight years to get a diagnosis and gynaecologist waiting times in Fife are up to 45 weeks."

Gemma is urging anyone with the condition, or suspects they may be suffering from it to join the Facebook page ‘Endometriosis Fife’ at https://bit.ly/3iF5wqX where you will receive support from women who are all going through the same journey.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.