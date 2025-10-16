New Fife dental practice boosts access to NHS care

A new dental practice, which opened recently in Fife, has boosted access to NHS care.

Black & Brown Dental Care opened its doors at Pittsburgh Retail Park, Dunfermline, earlier this year with funding support from the Scottish Government.

Shirley-Anne Somerville, MSP for Dunfermline, visited it recently to see how the investment has helped increase local capacity for NHS patients.

The support was provided through the Scottish Dental Access Initiative – a targeted programme aimed at increasing NHS provision in areas facing the greatest pressure, including Dunfermline, Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy.

Shirley-Anne Somerville MSP with Hamish Brown, director of Black & Brown Dental Care (Pic: Submitted)

The SNP politician said, “I am really grateful for the opportunity to visit the practice and learn more the hard work that's gone in to getting it up and running. I know how concerned many people are about getting an NHS dentist, so it is very encouraging to see new practices like this opening in Dunfermline with support from Scottish Government funding.

“This investment is about tackling those concerns head-on and improving access where it is most needed. It is good to see that approach already making a real difference for local families.”

“This work sits alongside wider efforts by the Scottish Government to support the recovery of NHS services, expand the health workforce, and improve access to care across the country.

"It shows what can be achieved when targeted investment is directed to where it will have the greatest local impact.”