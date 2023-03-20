New Fife Orthopaedics National Treatment Centre opens doors to its first patients

The new National Treatment Centre - Fife Orthopaedics team have welcomed their first patients.

The £33 million facility at NHS Fife’s Victoria Hospital site hosts three operating theatres, a supporting inpatient ward and associated outpatient facilities.

It is the first of a national network of new purpose-built NTCs, operated by a health board, to be completed and fully operational.

Paul Gilhooley from Kirkcaldy was the first patient to be seen in the new facility, having undergone hip replacement surgery in the new centre on Monday morning. He received a pioneering surgical procedure which enables patients to be discharged in a day.

He said: “The last few years have been frustrating, I have two young children and when you can’t participate, run about or play with them it’s difficult. Other families like family walks with the dog have taken a step back too, so I’m looking forward to doign all of those things again and getting back to normality.

"This is the first time I’ve been in hospital – it didn’t sink in initially that I’d be the first patient when I got the call. The new NTC facility is lovely. It’s fresh and clean and you can see that there has been time spent and effort made to make people feel comfortable.”

The orthopaedic centre is the largest capital project NHS Fife has undertaken since the opening of phase three of the Victoria Hospital in 2012. Work started on its construction in March 2021 and the project – although delayed in opening – has been delivered on budget.

In addition to seeing patients based in Fife the new centre will also treat those from neighbouring health board areas.

The orthopaedic facility is the first National Treatment Centre to be completed.

Tricia Marwick, chairman of the Fife NHS Board, said: “I am truly delighted to see our National Treatment Centre open its doors to patients today. The journey from the initial proposals to this point has taken a number of years and to see patients now being seen in such a new, state of the art environment is fantastic. To see the project delivered successfully and on budget, particularly given the additional challenges of building during a pandemic, is a credit to all of those involved.

"We are fortunate here in Fife to have one of the most forward-thinking and innovative orthopaedic teams anywhere in the country and this new facility will support them to deliver the very highest standard of care for patients.”

Carol Potter, the health board’s chief executive added: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved from the project board to the project team who helped deliver such an amazing facility. I’d also like to pay tribute to the staff that worked incredibly hard today and made sure the first day went seamlessly.”

Graham Construction were contracted to deliver the Fife Orthopaedic NTC.

Chris MacLeod, regional director, said successfully completing the centre is “a proud moment for Graham”.

He said: “Despite several pressures caused by external factors including the global pandemic, our team came together with colleagues at NHS Fife to deliver an exceptional building. Communication, collaboration and community were key pillars we embraced throughout the project, with the resultant high quality facility and strong client relationship both testament to the benefits of our approach.