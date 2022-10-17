News you can trust since 1871
New Fife project to help youngsters in kinship get access to leisure centres

A new Fife-wide initiative aimed at supporting youngsters who live with family or friends rather than their parents has been launched to help widen access to physical activity opportunities.

By Allan Crow
It comes from Fife Sports and Leisure Trust and Fife Council’s Kinship Care team as part of the Active Fife initiative.

The organisations have launched a specially designed programme to support youngsters living in kinship in recognition of the financial barrier to accessing physical activity, particularly during the school holidays.

During school holidays, youngsters are offered funded places to take part in the trust’s multi-sports camps as well as induction sessions and two months free gym membership to access sport and leisure facilities.

In addition, children in kinship are being offered free swimming lessons for a 12-month period.

Scott Urquhart, head of operations, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “The Active Fife strategy is all about strengthening partnership working to widen access to physical activity opportunities – this scheme to support youngsters living in kinship offers vital opportunities to access physical activity and the mental and health benefits associated with getting active.”

Emma King, senior practitioner, kinship team for Fife Council, said: “This initiative offers opportunities to a particular group of youngsters who often struggle to access sports and leisure facilities due to cost. This targeted help is a valuable way to support young people foster a life-long interest in staying active and enjoying all the social and health benefits that their peer groups experience more easily”

To find out more, please, visit www.fifeleisure.org.uk

