New GP contractors confirmed to take over running of two Fife medical practices

New GP contractors have been appointed to take over the running of two Levenmouth GP surgeries.

Denny Cross Medical Centre will take over Kennoway Medical Group and Methilhaven Surgery in Buckhaven after being appointed by NHS Fife and the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, who are currently running the surgeries.

The health board and health and social care partnership has been operating Kennoway Medical Group since October 2023 after the previous GP partners were unable to continue providing general medical services from the practice.

While Methilhaven Surgery has been operated by them since August 2022 when it moved from the previous site on Methilhaven Road to Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital.

Work has been ongoing for some time to identify interested parties to take over the running of the practices and return them to independent contractor status.

The provision of services from the Kennoway and Methilhaven surgeries were made available as a combined practice list as part of a tender process initiated through Public Contracts Scotland (PCS).

Following evaluation of the bids received, which included a thorough and robust assessment of each submission in line with national procurement guidelines, Denny Cross Medical Centre were identified as the preferred bidder.

They will deliver services from both Kennoway Health Centre and a branch surgery at Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital.

Lynne Garvey, director of Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “Now the due diligence has been completed, we are delighted to be able to publicly confirm that Denny Cross Medical Centre will be taking over the running of Kennoway Medical Group and Methilhaven Surgery.

"We are looking forward to working closely with them to develop a detailed plan for the transfer so we can make sure there is a seamless transition for patients. We expect to complete the transition by the autumn this year.

"The necessary steps are also being taken to ensure people who attend those practices have continued and uninterrupted access to local medical services, so they are able to see the right person, at the right time as these changes are carried out.”

The process of engaging with staff in each practice has begun and NHS Fife and the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership has contacted patients at both practices to inform them of appointment of the new GP contractors.

Denny Cross Medical Centre has run a GP surgery in Denny since 1990. They are an accredited GP training practice and have four GPs at the practice including Dr Kenny Deuchar.

Dr Deuchar said: “We are delighted to have been appointed to provide general medical services to the patients of Kennoway Medical Group and Methilhaven Surgery.

“Our partnership comprises two married couples. We are strongly focused on family health and are committed to working with NHS Fife and Fife HSCP to ensure our patients have access to high quality and compassionate medical care.

“Over the coming months we look forward to engaging with the community before formally taking post in autumn 2025.”

A patient information hub has been created at www.nhsfife.org/generalmedicalservices for those looking for more information.