New gynaecology unit to open at Dunfermline's Queen Margaret Hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new gynaecology unit providing a range of services for women will open at Queen Margaret Hospital in the coming weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new facility is designed to provide comprehensive and specialised gynaecological services, helping improve the care available to women in the Kingdom. Work began on the new unit in January and it is due to open in spring.

The Fife Gynaecology Unit will provide a wide range of outpatient services including the care of postmenopausal bleeding, abnormal cervical screening, urogynaecology issues such as urinary incontinence and prolapse as well as vulva problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specialist clinics, both nurse and doctor-led, will be offered, including colposcopy, hysteroscopy, minor surgical procedures, postmenopausal bleeding, urogynaecology, gynaecology dermatology. These clinics will help improve patient flow and reduce waiting times.

Claire Dobson, Director of Acute Services, and Claire Massey, Clinical Nurse Manager Gynaecology, in the new Fife Gynaecology Unit at Queen Margaret Hospital.

The design of the unit is intended to future-proof gynaecology services, ensuring they are more sustainable and adaptable, and better able to cope with the rising in demand anticipated in the years ahead. The comfort of patients has been key influence in the design of unit, following the latest UK Government Guidance, to ensure privacy and dignity during intimate examinations and surgical procedures.

The unit includes dedicated spaces for pre- and post-operative care, ensuring efficient use of clinical sessions and reducing the need for overnight hospital stays. The whole unit will be fully accessible. The development of the new unit also follows the enhancement of the In-patient Gynaecology Unit at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, which opened in June 2023 after a six-figure investment in the facility.

The opening of the unit will also support the implementation in Fife of Scottish Government’s Women’s Health Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Dobson, director of acute services, said: “We are really pleased to confirm that the Fife Gynaecology Unit will be opening in the coming weeks, which will help us to offer more modern, accessible, and comprehensive gynaecological services for women in Fife.

“The unit has been in development for a long time and has been designed to help us provide high quality services now, and into the future.

"By bringing these different gynaecology services under one roof, we can streamline patient pathways, improve the overall patient experience and support timely diagnosis and treatment.”