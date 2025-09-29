New mental health strategy aims to improve well being in Fife

A fresh mental health and wellbeing strategy for Fife has been agreed after consultation with almost 1000 services providers and users.

The policy will aim to support the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership’s vision of “A Fife where every child, adult, and community is valued and supported to achieve their best possible mental health and wellbeing.”

The three-year strategy was given final approval by members of Fife’s Integrated Joint Board on Monday.

In a report to board members FHSC’s Head of Complex and Critical Care Services, Karen Marwick, said extensive consultation had taken place in designing the policy.

She said: “The engagement work led to the agreement of five shared priorities to achieve our vision of ‘A Fife where every child, adult and community is valued and supported to achieve their best possible mental health and wellbeing’.

“People told us that what mattered was a system that was collaborative, accessible, preventative, informed, person focused, outcomes focused and compassionate.

“This strategy builds on many examples of excellent partnership working in Fife, but we know that we must do more. We must go on making sure that our services work alongside people on their terms, in a place, time and manner that works for them.

“We must tackle the deep inequalities relating to mental health. We will work to strengthen our compassionate communities.

“We will develop public health approaches which benefit the whole population in Fife.”

The strategy will aim to access to mental health services and support easier and work to act early to build resilience and focus on helping people build strong coping skills and protect their mental health at all ages and in different settings.

As part of their efforts, the partnership is planning to gradually move from its current model of having different sites across the Kingdom and provide a more tailored service.

The report added: “The existing mental health inpatient estate is currently arranged sub-optimally on four sites across Fife in Dunfermline (Queen Margaret Hospital and Lynebank Hospital), Kirkcaldy (Whyteman’s Brae) and Cupar (Stratheden Hospital).

“This often makes it difficult to staff our services efficiently and resiliently and access for patients and family can also be problematic. Whilst we have some newer facilities, most of the accommodation is in an inadequate condition requiring investment to return it an acceptable standard for our patients and staff.”

Following consultation carried out in 2023, the preferred option was found to be a single site option working alongside re-designed local provision.

Patients could then be cared for close to where they live whilst having access to centralised inpatient services if this became necessary for their care.

Due to financial strains, this will initially see the first phase of improving condition and safety of sites before reducing the number of inpatient sites incrementally.

Ms Marwick explained: “Each phase will allow us the opportunity to review the use and function of our bed base to ensure that we have the correct number of beds, in the right location, for each care group.

“Our overall aims are to ensure timely access to inpatient beds, reduced out-of-area placements and reduced delays in transfers of care.

“This phased programme of work will be delivered in a manageable way over a three-year period and will help improve patient experience, support staff wellbeing, and enable more integrated models of care.

“The Mental Health Estate Project will enable us to transform our mental health services through a modern, person-centred approach ensuring that care and support is delivered in safe, therapeutic, and recovery-focused environment.

“We will be able to provide high quality, accessible mental health care that meets the needs of our communities now and in the future.”