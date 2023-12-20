​New mobile sex clinic hits the road in Fife after charity's funding boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The new mobile clinic will be used to help the service work towards the Scottish Government’s aim of eliminating Hepatitis C, as well as providing preventative health advice and interventions relating to sexual health and blood borne viruses.

Service lead Mark Steven explained: “We’d like to thank Fife Health Charity for funding the new mobile clinic. The van will support our agility and enable us to move closer to people in communities who find it hard to access our services.

“We hope this will help broaden our reach to help people with multiple disadvantages or who have challenges in accessing healthcare including poverty, homelessness, substance use or mental health.

The team behind the new mobile sexual health clinic

“We know there are a range of reasons it can be hard to access clinic based or online sessions so this will help us get services out to people in all parts of Fife and from a range of diverse groups.”

The mobile clinic will compliment the range of other services and clinics provided across Fife by the Sexual Health service.

Mark McGeachie, Charity Director, added "Fife Health Charity is delighted to see this new mobile clinic being launched.

