Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

NHS Fife has a new director of nursing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gillian McAuley takes over the role on July 1, succeeding Janette Keenan, who is retiring.

Gillian, who brings 38 years of nursing experience to the role, is currently the acute nurse director at NHS Lothian where she has led the transformation of ‘Nursing and Midwifery Care’ through the design of a strategic plan. Previously, she held senior professional leadership roles at NHS Lanarkshire, where she fronted the development of advanced practice after training as a nurse at the Victoria Infirmary in Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gillian said: “It is a real privilege to be appointed as director of nursing for NHS Fife and I am proud to be able to lead such a wonderful and dedicated team of healthcare professionals.

Gillian McAuley, NHS Fife's new director of nursing. (Pic: Submitted)

“I look forward to working with my new colleagues across the organisation and I am committed to ensuring NHS Fife’s values remain at the heart of everything we do, supporting the delivery of excellent care for the people of Fife.”

Carol Potter, NHS Fife chief executive, said: “Gillian brings a wealth of experience and her expertise will be invaluable as we work to continue to provide high-quality care to the people of Fife.” The new appointment came after Janette announced plans to retire after 45 years in the NHS in various roles across Scotland.

She joined NHS Fife in 2002 as deputy director of nursing in acute services and was appointed director of nursing in 2021 during the pandemic.

“Her leadership, expertise, and commitment was instrumental in guiding us through the complex nursing challenges during and post-pandemic,” said the chief executive.