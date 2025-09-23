New non-executive members appointed to NHS Fife's Board

Professor Deborah Williamson has joined the NHS Fife Board.

Three new non-executive members have been appointed to the Fife NHS Board.

Professor Deborah Williamson, Dean of Medicine and Head of the School of Medicine at the University of St Andrews, has joined the Board.

Professor Williamson brings a wealth of experience in clinical science, public health, and academic leadership to the role. A globally recognised clinician-scientist, she has held senior positions in public health and academia across Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

Professor Williamson’s appointment follows the announcement in July that NHS Fife had become the first Scottish health board in over 50 years to receive official university health board status. This designation places NHS Fife among a select group of ‘prescribed health boards’ and enables a representative of the University of St Andrews to join the NHS Fife Board.

Craig MacDonald

Two other new non-executive members of the NHS Fife Board have recently been confirmed by the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Neil Gray.

Craig MacDonald and Joni O’Sullivan will serve on the board for a period of four years.

Craig MacDonald replaces Alastair Grant who left the bBoard on July 31 having completed his four-year term. In addition to her role as a non-executive Board member, Joni O’Sullivan will serve as the Board’s ‘Whistleblowing Champion’, replacing Kirstie MacDonald, who left her role shortly before the end of her term due to external work commitments.

Craig started his career at the Audit Commission before moving into investment banking, spending more than two decades with Aberdeen Investments, where as Global Head of Fixed Income was responsible for the £135bn global fixed income investment business and successfully led the merger of the fixed income departments. Craig recently left the financial sector and has since taken on a small number of public and not for profit Board roles, as well as undertaking a Masters in Philosophy at the University of St Andrews.

Joni O'Sullivan

Joni O’Sullivan has a professional background in financial services, with extensive experience in culture change, employee engagement, community investment and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) at Lloyds Banking Group. She is now a strategic consultant, advising companies, charities and foundations. Joni is passionate about creating open, responsive and inclusive culture. She has previously worked for Business in the Community and advised the University of Oxford. She currently sits on the Board of the National Galleries of Scotland.

NHS Fife Chair, Patricia Kilpatrick welcomed the appointments. She said: “Professor Williamson’s experience in public health and medical education will be an invaluable asset to our Board, further strengthening our partnership with University of St Andrews. Similarly, Craig MacDonald and Joni O’Sullivan bring considerable expertise gained across financial services, in employee engagement and in the public and non-for-profit sectors.

“We look forward to the leadership and insight each will bring, which will undoubtedly further our efforts to deliver high-quality, innovative care and treatment for people across Fife.”