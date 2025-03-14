New north-east Fife branch of brain injury charity opens in St Andrews

A new branch of the brain injury charity Headway has officially opened in St Andrews.

The ribbon was cut at Headway North East Fife, bringing together brain injury survivors, their loved ones and supporters to mark the official opening. The volunteer-led branch provides information, support and companionship to brain injury survivors across the St Andrews and wider North East Fife area.

A monthly schedule sees guest speakers visit the St Davids Centre on the first Thursday of the month to chat to service users, offering practical support as well as fun activities like bingo and live music.

The branch, which initially opened in September last year, addresses a gap in available and accessible support in the area, with some brain injury survivors struggling to make the 26-mile journey to their nearest Headway group for support. Last week’s launch saw guests in attendance, including Wendy Chamberlain MP; Jim Leishman, Provost of Fife; Luke Griggs, chief executive of Headway, and Maria Burnett, network support co-ordinator for Scotland.

Fromm left: Luke Griggs, Jim Leishman, Graham Geddes and Wendy Chamberlain MP (Pic: Submitted)

Maria said individuals with a brain injury can ‘face many daily challenges’, including changes to cognitive functions like attention span, problem-solving and decision-making, but also changes to their personality and relationships.

She added: “It is a very scary and confusing time for all involved. That is where Headway North East Fife is here to help support in a safe, understanding and welcoming environment. The peer support is valued by all who attend.” Mr Griggs echoed her words, adding that the effects of brain injury can often lead to feelings of isolation.

He said: “A brain injury can affect everything about who you are- your personality and your abilities- and this can lead to brain injury survivors and their loved ones feeling really isolated in their communities.

“It’s vital that we have volunteer-led branches like Headway North East Fife to bring people together so survivors, their families and carers know they are not alone in rebuilding their lives and adapting to life after brain injury.”

Headway North East Fife chairperson, Graham Geddes, said the launch put a spotlight on the need for such a valuable service.

He added: “It was great to see so many happy faces enjoying themselves. It was so exciting to welcome so many visitors to hear the stories of brain injury survivors and to highlight the need for branches of the charity like ours.”

Wendy Chamberlain MP, who helped cut the ribbon at the event, said it was ‘an honour’ to attend..

She added: “Headway is an extremely important charity who provide much needed support to brain injury survivors and their loved ones, and I’m so glad to have a branch who can provide this support here in North East Fife.

Headway North East Fife offers a drop-in service on the first Thursday of the month at St Davids Centre, in St Andrews, between 1:00 and 3:00pm. For support, more information or volunteering opportunities please contact: [email protected]