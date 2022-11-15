The team is already supporting Fifers. Mairwen Wardle attends a class at Levenmouth Swimming Pool and Sports Centre.She said: “My cancer is in my spine and has stopped me from living the lifestyle I was used to. I am at risk of spinal compression, and I had become fearful that I may cause damage with my old routines and habits.

“Through the instructor’s specialist knowledge, the class provides an exercise regime that I feel safe and supported in, giving guidance in certain activities to avoid that may put more strain on my back. It has given me the confidence to move about a little more again. “Mairwen added: “When I go to my class, I leave my family, my home, my commitments, my treatment, my worries and everything else behind for that hour and purposely focus on what I’m doing from moment to moment. It not only helps me to maintain a level of fitness but it’s therapy for my soul too. I always leave the class feeling better for having attended.”